Fayette County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman who sold heroin and fentanyl to an informant and possessed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jessica Lynn Hall, 29, of Fayetteville, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force (CWVDTF).

“Meth. Heroin. Fentanyl and guns. All powerful and deadly,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Great work by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force in putting an end to Hall’s drug dealing.”

In January 2019, Hall sold heroin and fentanyl to an informant on three occasions at her Deepwater Mountain Road residence in Fayetteville. On January 15, 2019, members of the CWVDTF executed a search warrant at the residence and seized 446 grams of methamphetamine, 89.59 grams of heroin, 90.82 grams of fentanyl, and three handguns. Hall’s boyfriend, Jason Treadway, 38, was also charged with distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. His trial is scheduled for July 22, 2019. Hall faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on September 11, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearing.