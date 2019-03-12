Fayette County Woman Is In Jail After Stealing From A Woman Suffering A Heart Attack

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is in jail after stealing another woman’s credit cards while she was suffering a heart attack.

According to Police, Tanya Jackson was visiting a friend when the victim suffered a fall. Once the ambulance arrived, she was transported to a hospital to find out she was suffering from a heart attack. Once the victim was able to leave the hospital, she was not able to gain entry into her home. Once inside the house, it was found to be in disarray, jewelry was also missing. The victim’s ATM and Bank Cards were missing, too. When obtaining financial records from the bank it was discovered that nine different transactions took place while the victim was in the Hosptial totaling over 1,000 dollars.

All of the jewelry had been pawned at a local pawn shop and was identified.

Jackson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, transfer of stolen property, and 22 counts of computer fraud. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.