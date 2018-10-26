Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Woman Hits Man With A Shoe, Spits In His Face For Not Taking Her To Walmart

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 14:34 pm

VICTOR, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is in jail after hitting her husband multiple times with a shoe for not taking her to Walmart.

According to court documents, Fayette County Deputies were dispatched to a home in Victor for a domestic altercation.  The husband told deputies that his wife had been hitting him all night long.  The victim had injuries to his arms.

The victim stated that when he got home from work, Tara Simms, demanded he take her to Walmart.  The victim told Simms he would not be taking her because she was acting out of control.  Simms then spit in his face and then continued to hit him.  Simms then jumped on top of him and he pushed her off.

Deputies questioned Simms and she said she was coming off of methadone.   Deputies were able to obtain sound video from a cell phone that had an hour-long recording of Simms cussing,  hitting the victim, and demanding he take her to Walmart.

Simms is charged with domestic battery and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

