Fayette County woman found passed out and child in reach of drugs and needles

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 27, 2019, 10:06 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is in jail on child neglect allegations.

Sherrif Mike Fridley says, on Thursday evening, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Thurmond Road for an unconscious female. Narcan was administered to the female by first responders, which effectively revived her.

In the woman’s care were a young juvenile minor and a disabled elderly person. Within reach of the child were drug paraphernalia and needles. An evaluation of the woman conducted by an FCSD Drug Recognition Expert concluded drug impairment.

Sandra Harron, 51 of Glen Jean, was arrested on the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

