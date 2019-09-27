Fayette County woman found passed out and child in reach of drugs and needles

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is in jail on child neglect allegations.

Sherrif Mike Fridley says, on Thursday evening, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Thurmond Road for an unconscious female. Narcan was administered to the female by first responders, which effectively revived her.

In the woman’s care were a young juvenile minor and a disabled elderly person. Within reach of the child were drug paraphernalia and needles. An evaluation of the woman conducted by an FCSD Drug Recognition Expert concluded drug impairment.

Sandra Harron, 51 of Glen Jean, was arrested on the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.