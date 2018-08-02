Fayette County Woman Charged For Harboring Her Child with No Parental Rights

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail on child concealment allegations out of Fayette County.

Amanda Jo Creathers, 31 of Cabin Creek, is accused of harboring her child after her parental rights had been terminated in Fayette County Circuit Court. Creathers’ warrant for the felony charge of Child Concealment was obtained Wednesday in Fayette County Magistrate Court. She was located and arrested in Kanawha County, where she remains in the South Central Regional Jail after being unable to post the $20,000 bond set. An active investigation by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources continues in this situation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal N.D. Hall of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.