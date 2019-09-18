Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Fayette County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Fayette County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 18, 2019, 19:55 pm

10
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Nallen women has been arrested on animal cruelty allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident. The animal owner, Samantha Dawn Alouf(28 of Nallen) was arrested for one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty resulting from an investigation which began August 31, 2019. On that date, a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff received an anonymous tip that a dog was being kept in a building with no food or water and was extremely emaciated.  The animal was taken by a Fayette County Animal Shelter worker and a local Animal Hospital for an examination.   Alouf was arrested and post a $5000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by DFC Gipson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X