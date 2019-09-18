Fayette County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Nallen women has been arrested on animal cruelty allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident. The animal owner, Samantha Dawn Alouf(28 of Nallen) was arrested for one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty resulting from an investigation which began August 31, 2019. On that date, a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff received an anonymous tip that a dog was being kept in a building with no food or water and was extremely emaciated. The animal was taken by a Fayette County Animal Shelter worker and a local Animal Hospital for an examination. Alouf was arrested and post a $5000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate Court.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by DFC Gipson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.