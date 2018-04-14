Fayette County Woman Arrested For Neglecting Her Pets

BROWNSVILLE, WV (WOAY)- On Friday April 13th 2018, a Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a home in the Brownsville area regarding a complaint involving a deceased dog. Upon arrival the Deputy did locate a deceased dog and several others living in a feces covered area. The home did not appeared to be occupied by anyone. Animal Control responded to assist the Deputy in this case. Animal Control seized all of the living dogs, six in total.

The owner of the dogs, Nancy Lee Lively (69 of Brownsville) claimed that she tries to come back to this residence periodically to feed the dogs, but has been unable to. She was arrested on six counts of Cruelty to Animals With Intent to Abandon, and one count of Cruelty to Animals With Intent to Abandon to Die. Lively was released on a $14,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.V. Halstead of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

