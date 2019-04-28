Fayette County Woman Arrested After Driving Drunk, Hitting A 70-Year-Old Woman With Her Jeep

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A late night accident results in serious charges for a Fayette County woman. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Last night the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a woman who had been struck by a vehicle on Chestnutburg Road in the Lansing area. Responders found that a 70-year-old Missouri woman had been struck by a Jeep. The woman was medically transported and listed as stable.

The driver of the Jeep, Kellie Kathleen Colvard (41 of Victor) admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the accident. Preliminary alcohol tests indicate that Colvard was nearly twice over the legal limit. She was arrested and charged with DUI Causing Bodily Injury and DUI 1st Offense. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez and Deputy C.W. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.