Fayette County Woman Arrested After Assaulting Her Mother And Multiple Uncapped Needles Found Near Child

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is facing felony charges following a domestic incident. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

On Saturday evening Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic incident in the Kimberly area. Upon arrival Deputies established that a woman had assaulted her mother during the incident. In the home were multiple uncapped needles and other heroin-related drug paraphernalia in easy access of the suspect’s 4-year-old child that she currently has guardianship over.

The suspect, Brandy Kay Hall (26 of Armstrong Creek), was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. Hall is also facing Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault. She was transported to the MOCC/J to await arraignment. Child Protective Services were notified of the situation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy J. Massile of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge