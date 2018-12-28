BREAKING NEWS
Fayette County volunteers are making sure children don’t go hungry when they’re outside of school

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 28, 2018, 10:53 am

ANSTED, WV (WOAY)- Volunteers in our area are making sure no child goes hungry when they’re out of school.

The Untied Way of Southern West Virginia, along with volunteers, packed 160 reusable bags with food for Fayette County children. Organizers tell us this is one way of making sure all of the county’s kids have plenty of food, especially when they’re not in school.

“It’s really difficult,” Community impact coordinator Christina Conley said. “Many students find it hard to be able to concentrate when they’re hungry. If your asic needs are not met, how are you supposed to learn? How are you supposed to interact with your peers? How are you supposed to have fun? So for us to be able to provide a little bit of extra food over winter break, on a snow day, even for kids to have over the weekend, it means the world.”

Volunteers are also planning on making this an annual event.

