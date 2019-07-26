Fayette County Teenager Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that a Fayette County teenager was sentenced in federal court for his role in a federal drug conspiracy. John D. Toney, 19, of Scarbro, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after a long-term investigation. Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, with the support of the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug Task Force, the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Fayetteville Police Department, and the Oak Hill Police Department.

“Tragic. The nightmare of every parent of a teenager,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The world is filled with opportunity and it’s awfully sad when one of our children alters their future by becoming a drug dealer.”

Toney previously admitted that from October 2017 through July 31, 2018, that he participated in a drug trafficking organization that distributed oxycodone, heroin, and methamphetamine in Fayette County, West Virginia. Toney admitted that during this time period, he participated in the distribution of oxycodone pills, assisted other members of the drug trafficking organization in acquiring over 100 grams of heroin on July 16, 2018, and further admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.