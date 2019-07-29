Fayette County Tax Office Changes Hours

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Starting today, the Fayette County Tax office will be open from 7 am to 4 pm daily.

All other offices in the courthouse are open from 8 am to 4 pm.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says he has also teamed p with Assessor Eddie Young to better serve the county. Starting Aug. 15, the Fayette County Tax Office and Assessor’s Office will be open until 6 pm on the third Thursday of each month.

Fayette County reminds its residents that you can pay your taxes online as well.