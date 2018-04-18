Fayette County Tax Department Is Reminding Residents That Personal And Real Property Taxes Are Delinquent

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Just a reminder that 2017 real and personal property taxes are delinquent as of April 1st, 2018. If you do not pay your 2017 taxes by April 30, 2018, a publication fee will be added and the delinquency will be published in the newspaper.

If you cannot make it to the tax office by the close of business on April 30, 2018, we will accept mailed payments that are postmarked by this date. Tax Office hours are Monday – Friday 7:00am – 4:30pm.

As always, you have the option of paying online at: http://fayette.softwaresystems.com/indexp.html.

Online payments are assessed a 2.5% fee for processing, charged by the credit card company.

