Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Tax Department Is Reminding Residents That Personal And Real Property Taxes Are Delinquent
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Tax Department Is Reminding Residents That Personal And Real Property Taxes Are Delinquent

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 18, 2018, 13:11 pm

15
0

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Just a reminder that 2017 real and personal property taxes are delinquent as of April 1st, 2018. If you do not pay your 2017 taxes by April 30, 2018, a publication fee will be added and the delinquency will be published in the newspaper.

If you cannot make it to the tax office by the close of business on April 30, 2018, we will accept mailed payments that are postmarked by this date. Tax Office hours are Monday – Friday 7:00am – 4:30pm.

As always, you have the option of paying online at: http://fayette.softwaresystems.com/indexp.html.

Online payments are assessed a 2.5% fee for processing, charged by the credit card company.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWyoming County Man Found Guilty of Dumping Sewage into West Virginia Stream
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: