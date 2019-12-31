Fayette County swears in new prosecuting attorney

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A new year means a new position for newly-appointed Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy. He was officially sworn in on Tuesday inside the Fayette County Courthouse.

A Lewisburg native, Mauzy moved to this area after finishing law school at Washington and Lee 11 years ago. For the last eight years, he served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the county.

“I’ve done pretty much everything that a prosecutor does throughout the time I’ve been there, and I’ve worked closely with the county commission multiple times, advised various county offices, police officers, magistrate court up to murder trials. Everything,” Mauzy said.

When former prosecutor Larry Harrah decided to step down before his term ended to go into private practice, for him, the recommendation for his successor was a no-brainer.

“I knew the way to make it as smooth a transition as possible for that office and for those employees and for everyone involved, it had to be Jeff. And he stepped up and said he would do it and you know, it worked out, so I’m very very proud,” Harrah said.

Mauzy stood before his family, friends and colleagues to take the oath, a position he never thought he’d be in. as he

He told the crowd about his tough days in law school when he lost his first wife to a stroke and was raising his son on his own. He said it was his hard work, his determination, his faith and the people around him who got him through. His speech was met with a standing ovation.

“It makes you feel good that you know you’ve touched so many people’s lives and they care enough to show their support for you, so I just felt blessed,” Mauzy said.

Mauzy has filed his pre-candidacy paperwork to run for the spot after his finishes out Harrah’s remaining year.