Fayette County Superintendent Terry George will step down in June

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After five years as Fayette county superintendent, Terry George announces he’ll be retiring in June.

“Those five years have been the most rewarding in my career,” George said.

George had dedicated more than 40 years to education. In June, he’ll be stepping down as superintendent of Fayette County schools. George says this decision was tough to make.

“It’s hard. It’s difficult. I feel like I’m leaving some business here unfinished. We still have one more school that’s in our long-range plan to get funded and construct. And I hope that the county continues to move forward with that plan,” George said.

When George initially arrived in Fayette County, he was appointed by the state. Fayette County schools were under a state takeover then.

“ Our job was to get the county back into local control. We were successful in doing that in less than 18 months,” George said.

George said he is proud of him, and the board was able to accomplish it.

“[We] secured a tremendous amount of school building authority funding, to build two brand new state of the art schools over in the Oak Hill campus. We’ve also received funds to renovate four of our other current schools. We have just been awarded in December, another grant to build a brand new school in the Meadow Bridge area.”

George is thankful for the time he served as superintendent but looks forward to spending more time at home with his family.

“I want to thank the people of Fayette County for letting me live and work here. Its been extremely rewarding,” George said.

George said he’ll miss helping the county continue to grow. His last day is June 30th.