Fayette County Superintendent Terry George announces retirement

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Superintendent Terry George has announced he will be retiring.

Terry Geroge has announced that he will be retiring from his role as Superintendent. George submitted his retirement to the Fayette County Board of Education on Tuesday evening. Geroge says this was not the timing he wished, but due to family reasons, he needed to be with them.

George’s retirement will be effective on June 30, 2020, after serving for five years.

George will continue to carry out his role until June 30, 2020. The Fayette County Board of Education says they are sad to see George go.

The search for his replacement will begin soon. George told WOAY that he wanted to give the Board adequate time to conduct a transparent search.

