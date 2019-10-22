Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Substance Abuse Team working to overcome drug epidemic
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Substance Abuse Team working to overcome drug epidemic

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2019, 19:25 pm

1
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Though often perceived to be a problem of the inner city, substance abuse has long been prevalent in rural areas.

The Fayette County Substance Abuse team is working hard to overcome the drug epidemic across the area.

Each month the group meets to discuss issues and concerns on how to educate the community about the program.

Kim G. Brown Strategic Leadership TurnKey KB & Associates says, having a plan helps individuals to overcome drug addiction.

“Letting the community create a plan, I’m simply here,  I let them know I’m not expert of your community, you are.  So I guide them thought by asking questions,” says Brown.

If you want more information go to www.Fayetteconnect.org to volunteer.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X