Fayette County Substance Abuse Team working to overcome drug epidemic

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Though often perceived to be a problem of the inner city, substance abuse has long been prevalent in rural areas.

The Fayette County Substance Abuse team is working hard to overcome the drug epidemic across the area.

Each month the group meets to discuss issues and concerns on how to educate the community about the program.

Kim G. Brown Strategic Leadership TurnKey KB & Associates says, having a plan helps individuals to overcome drug addiction.

“Letting the community create a plan, I’m simply here, I let them know I’m not expert of your community, you are. So I guide them thought by asking questions,” says Brown.