Fayette County Substance Abuse Task Force brings different voices to the table for training sessions

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Substance Abuse Task Force has been hosting training sessions on the second Tuesday of every month since November at the New River Health annex in Scarbro.

The task force tackles various topics related to the substance abuse and the drug epidemic.

For January’s topic, the coalition discussed treatment and recovery for young people or lack thereof. The training sessions typically feature a speaker and small group activities to highlight issues and possible solutions.

Although the task force sessions have been opened up to Fayette, Raleigh and Nicholas, the task force has had other counties come in as well.

The sessions are open to anyone regardless of position or background who want to be a part of brainstorming solutions.

“Substance Use Disorder is a family disorder,” Carri Strunk, a prevention specialist with New River Health and leader of the coalition, said. “It affects everybody in the family and that’s why we have lots of different trainings that cover a lot of different things.”

The training sessions take place on the second Tuesday of every month from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New River Health annex until June. Although the sessions are free, registration is required, which can be done at eventbrite.