Fayette County students learn about K9 handling from correctional officers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Divison of corrections visited Fayetteville Elementary to show them a demonstration on K-9 operations.

Five different K9 dogs from narcotics to patrol were on hand as four-legged law enforcement dogs showcase their special operations. Handler Corporal Jeremy Summerlin with Division and Rehabilitation Center says it’s important to understand what K9’s are used for but going out to schools is something that the handlers look forward to.

“Kids, just looking at their faces and their reactions, you can even hear them. Right now, they are ready to go, they want to see this, they want to be around the dogs, they want to see the dogs. Some of them have not seen this yet, so just getting their reaction is great.

This is an annual event that the Divison of Corrections puts on for students.