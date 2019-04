FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County STOP Team (Support, Training, Officer, Prosecutor), made up of members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office and the Women’s Resource Center, received the “Excellence in Victim Advocacy and Justice Award” today.

This award was presented by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Michael B. Stuart.