Fayette County stepmother arrested for child abuse

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – A stepmother is in jail after she allegedly hit a young child over the head with glassware, punched and kicked him, which caused him to suffer headaches.

According to Fayette County detectives, CPS advised that a child was living in deplorable conditions. Deputies observed animal feces and urine on the floor that appeared to be fresh and some over an extended period of time. The child told police that his stepmother, Meghan Painter, would put a piece of cloth over his face to where he couldn’t breathe, causing his eye to go to the back of his head. PAinter allegedly smacked the child so hard it caused a black eye.

The child said the stepmother and his father were going through a divorce. The stepmother kicked, punched and even broken glassware over his head. Painter, on several occasions, would break plates and bowls over the child’s head, causing headaches. The child was afraid to tell his father because he didn’t want him to get upset and wreck his semi. The child said Painter whips him with a belt wherever she can.

The child suffered a black eye, headaches, and had cuts on his left arm from the alleged abuse.

Painter is charged with child abuse resulting in injury. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.