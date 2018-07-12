Fayette County Starts Area’s First Adopt-A-Teacher Program

FAYETTE COUNTY– Fayette County Schools are looking for sponsors to help with the first ever Adopt-A-Teacher Program.

Adopt-A-Teacher is a program that helps teachers to submit lists of supplies that they need for the upcoming school year to be successful.

Teachers can be adopted from any sponsors that are willing to help out and make a difference.

Brittany Yarber, the Coordinator for Adopt-A-Teacher, explained why this program is so instrumental to teachers.

“Being a teacher myself, I’ve spent thousands out of pocket for my classroom and there are students who still need supplies so I’ll go and buy a 24 count of everything so every student has something. So you are spending that money out of your own pocket and Adopt-A-Fayette-County-Teacher gives teachers an opportunity to have the money that they need to get the supplies.”

If you have any questions or are interested in adopting a teacher you send an email to adoptafcsteacher@gmail.com.