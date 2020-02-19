Fayette County Deputies searching for man with active warrants

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) -The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a subject with multiple active warrants.

Harley Allen Pennington, 29 of Scarbro has numerous active warrants in various jurisdictions. He may be in the Scarbro, Oak Hill, Hilltop or Glen Jean areas. If you have information as to Pennington’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Department as listed below.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.