Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. Aims To Enforce Move Over Laws

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Each year first responders across the country are injured or killed on duty while providing EMS along highways. Next week the Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept., will be heavily enforcing the states Move Over law.

The move over law was implemented in West Virginia in 2003. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 138 law enforcement officers were fatally struck between 2003 and 2013 nationally.

Locally our law enforcement have not had any incidents happen to them but there has been a few close calls.

“I actually had a deputy tell me he had a close call the other night he had to jump in the driver side window to get out of the way of the car,” Cpl. Andrew Hudson, said.

Move over laws simply states that drivers must switch into the fast lane if any emergency vehicle or tow truck is on the side.

Newswatch spoke with one driver who encourages those behind the wheel to think wise.

Haley Myles said, “They are our first responders and you’re going to end up hurting them possibly if you don’t move over. They’re here to protect you.”

The move over law not only applies to highways but also on two lane roads.

“If you don’t slow down and yield to that emergency vehicle on a two lane road you still can be cited. Slow down and yield to that vehicle,” Hudson continued.

Drivers who fail to switch lanes or slow down are subjected up to a $500 fine or even jail time.