Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Receives Glove Donation

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department receives a generous equipment donation this afternoon. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received an equipment donation this afternoon that will be used daily. Cheryl Jonese of Community Connections Inc. supplied the Sheriff’s Department with kevlar lined protective search gloves to use in the field by the Deputies.

Community Connections Inc., based out of Princeton WV, secured a grant from the WV Department of Health Human Resources Bureau of Behavioral Health and Health Facilities Prescription Drug Overdose award. The grant provided 1,006 Narcan overdose kits that were provided to Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, and Fayette Counties (WV Region 6), as well as cut resistant gloves.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to extend their gratitude for the donation by Mrs. Jonese and the Community Connections Inc. To contact Mrs. Jonese, email at Cheryl@StrongCommunities.Org