Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Looking For A Full Time Secretary

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 02, 2019, 14:39 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently accepting applications to fill a full-time position of Sheriff’s Secretary. This position will be under the supervision of the Sheriff of Fayette County. The office will be accepting applications until Jan 14th, 2019.

Duties shall include but are not limited to:
answering phones, data entry, CCW permits and applications, filing, daily deposits, and assisting the public. Work involves standard clerical functions characterized by repetitive tasks. Must be able to shift priorities and adjust to emergency situations. The employee must practice attention to detail.

The employee must have a high school diploma or equivalent. Knowledge of basic office procedures and equipment mandatory. Need to have good oral and written communication.
Resumes are to be forwarded to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Attention Sheriff Michael Fridley, P.O. Box 509 Suite 5 Fayetteville, WV 25840. Please call 304-574-4216 with any questions.

We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. The Fayette County Commission will not discriminate against any individual on grounds of race, creed, color, sex, religion, age, handicap or national origin.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and Fayette County Commission has the right to accept or reject any or all applications received.

