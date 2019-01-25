Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Launches New Satellite Office In Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is launching a new satellite office in Oak Hill.

Fayette County residents living in or near Oak Hill can expect better response times and improved services as the Sheriff’s Office just opened it’s satellite facility at the Midway T & C place on Main Street in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley and Cheif Mike Wisman have been working together for the past several weeks on this new Office . This will give the law-enforcement a location to file reports, take a break when needed, or give them a place to meet with citizens instead of having to go all the way to Fayetteville.

“Deputies cover 600 hundred square miles, and that is a lot of area to cover. Anything we can do to make it easier for deputies response time or saving time that means we are saving money for gas and wear in tear on our cruisers,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley of Fayette County.

Sheriff Fridley also says the satellite office is not open 24 hours a day.