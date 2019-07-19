Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death Of A Pet

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in regards to the death of a pet in the Mossy Area of Fayette County that occured around July 3.

Deputies responded to a residence in Mossy on July 5 after receiving complaint that a couple returned home from vacation to find one of their dogs was deceased from an apparent gun shot wound.

The owner of the dog stated that a friend was caring for their two dogs while they were camping and on July 3 when he called for the dogs to come out from their shelter, only one dog came out. When he went inside to look for the other dog, he found it deceased. These dogs were fenced and not at large

The owner of the dog is offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the death of their beloved pet.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.