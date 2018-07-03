Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Investigating An ATV Accident In Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – An ATV accident sends one to the hospital in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

The Fayette County 911 Center received calls regarding an ATV accident on Pack’s Branch Road in Mount Hope this afternoon. Deputies arrived to find an ATV in the road, with the operator pinned underneath. Crews stabilized the victim, who was transported to the hospital with a head injury.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class S.K. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.