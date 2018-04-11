Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Holding Drug Take Back Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is taking back unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 28th, from 10 am to 2 pm the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public it’s 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for disposal to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 100 Court Street, Fayetteville, WV. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or other needles or sharps, only pills or patches) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event go to www.DEATakeBack.com

