Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Fayette County Sheriff Talks Gun Safety
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Fayette County Sheriff Talks Gun Safety

Anna SaundersBy Jul 08, 2019, 19:51 pm

14
0

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – After an accidental shooting at a gun range in Fayette County on July 5, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley is encouraging safe gun practices. 

According to Fridley, one male was trying to fix a malfunction in his handgun at a range at Plum Orchard Lake when it went off injuring both him and the man next to him.

Fridley says that when you are handling any type of firearm to watch where you are pointing your weapon, especially if you are fixing a malfunction. 

“And you let others besides you know that, ‘Hey I’ve got a malfunction,'” Fridley said. “And again, safety safety safety safety from eye protection to ear protection and again, most important thing is don’t put your finger on the trigger and the bullet’s not going to come out the barrel. We know accidents happen but this could’ve been a lot worse. It could’ve took someone’s life,” 

Sheriff Fridley also said that if you haven’t taken a gun safety course and are interested, the Department of Natural Resources offers courses. 

Previous PostFayette County Park Welcome 160 4-H Campers
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X