Fayette County Sheriff offers holiday driving tips

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With the holidays coming up, it is important to remember safety tips when traveling the roadways.

Sheriff Mike Fridley with Fayette County says to be mindful of speed, stop and rest when you feel tired and if you are frustrated with someone else’s driving and feel that holiday road rage, it’s important to not take matters into your own hands.

“Call 9-1-1. Let us know about it. And we will see what their problem is, but just don’t fall into that letting someone getting underneath your nerve because you want to get home safe and stuff, just call and report it,” Sheriff Fridley said. “Let us handle it, don’t take it into your hands.”

Sheriff Fridley said there will be extra deputies out during the week to monitor the roadways.