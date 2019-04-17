Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Schools Placed On Lockdown After Two Escape Custody

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 17, 2019, 12:08 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several schools in Fayette County were placed on a soft lockdown after two people escaped work custody.

Officials tell WOAY that two inmates from Mount Olive Correctional Facility escaped work custody and ran.  The two were apprehended near Minden.

There is no threat to any schools.

