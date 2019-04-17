FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fayette County Schools Placed On Lockdown After Two Escape Custody
By Tyler BarkerApr 17, 2019, 12:08 pm
182
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Several schools in Fayette County were placed on a soft lockdown after two people escaped work custody.
Officials tell WOAY that two inmates from Mount Olive Correctional Facility escaped work custody and ran. The two were apprehended near Minden.
There is no threat to any schools.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com