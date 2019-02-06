Fayette County Board of Education Adopts Resolution

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – After calling a special meeting, the Fayette County Board of Education read and adopted a resolution in response to the recently passed Omnibus bill.

Near the end of the meeting, the board briefly discussed Superintendent Terry George’s special request to adopt the resolution. George said he hoped the adoption would send a strong message to legislators about the board’s support for public education but disapproval of the Omnibus bill.

“What I’d really like to see happen is that the house both the House Ed. and the House Finance committees look at each component of [the Omnibus bill] and let each component stand on its own merits,” said George. “Debate whether it’s the best thing to happen for education or whether it would detract from public education.”

A unanimous vote determined that the resolution would be adopted.

The board spent the majority of the meeting listening to presentations from five schools. Representatives from each school presented the strengths and weaknesses. Board members were able to ask specific questions regarding each topic brought up by the presenters.

Schools discussed a variety of things, including teaching children STEM skills using the popular video game Minecraft. Other strengths brought up included Oak Hill High School’s Freshman Academy program.

Representatives also addressed the known weaknesses in the schools as well. Some schools reported a rise in disciplinary action while others mentioned school attendance. Schools presented plans to help counteract their weaknesses.