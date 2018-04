MOSSY, WV (WOAY) – A car accident hits a power pole leaving almost 2,000 people without power.

Shortly before 9 am a car hit a power pole on 612 and Route 19. The road will be shut down for at least the next couple of hours due to power lines down.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

WOAY is off the air due to the outage.

WOAY will continue to update you on this developing story

