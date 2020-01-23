Fayette County Prosecutor weighs in on what it means to be a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County officially became a Second Amendment sanctuary on Wednesday as the county commission unanimously voted in the resolution.

This does not change any guns laws. It just serves as a symbol that the county respects the gun laws and protections that are already in place.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy looked over the resolution to assure the legality of it.

“It’s not an extreme kind of statement,” Mauzy said. “It’s not saying we won’t follow the law. It’s just a statement. A lot of people are concerned, especially looking at Virginia and thinking are they gonna start taking people’s guns away? And basically this is the commission’s way of saying that’s not gonna happen in Fayette County. We respect the Second Amendment. Responsible gun owners don’t have anything to worry about here.”

Fayette County was the second county in the state to do this.