Fayette County Proposed School Calendar Posted, Public Can Give Input

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Time is running out if you want to give input on the proposed school calendar for Fayette County Schools.

The proposed calendar for the 2019-2020 school year would start classes on Monday, August 26, 2019, and the last day of classes would be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

If you would like to take the survey on the proposed school calendar, you can visit this link: http://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/surveyLogin.aspx?pin=2222

The full calendar can be seen below: