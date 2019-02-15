Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Fayette County Proposed School Calendar Posted, Public Can Give Input
EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Fayette County Proposed School Calendar Posted, Public Can Give Input

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 15, 2019, 12:39 pm

44
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Time is running out if you want to give input on the proposed school calendar for Fayette County Schools.

The proposed calendar for the 2019-2020 school year would start classes on Monday, August 26, 2019, and the last day of classes would be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

If you would like to take the survey on the proposed school calendar, you can visit this link: http://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/surveyLogin.aspx?pin=2222

The full calendar can be seen below:

2019-2020 fayette calendar draft 02.12.19
Previous PostProposed line route announced for Bradley - Scarbro transmission line project
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X