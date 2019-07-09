Fayette County Park Welcome 160 4-H Campers

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – It was move-in day for the campers at the Fayette County 4-H camp.

For the next five days, the Fayette County Park will host 160 campers as they enjoy the outdoors, the activities, and this year’s theme: decades.

The camp happens annually, but this year, the turnout is the biggest they have seen in years. J.R. Davis, a WVU Extension Agent with Wyoming County, is filling in as this camp’s director.

“This is one of the biggest camps they’ve had in a while. One hundred sixty kids are coming today. We had 15 of our team leaders stay last night helping out with decorating the rec hall that’s right behind me,” Davis said.

The park is closed to the public for the campers from the pool back to the recreation hall and cabins.