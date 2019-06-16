Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local News
Local News

Fayette County Park Hosts Water Battle

Anna SaundersBy Jun 16, 2019, 18:09 pm

21
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Fayette County Park hosted a free water battle today. People of all ages were encouraged to attend this event at the park where they could use water guns and super soakers for some fun in the sun.

It was hosted by Generation New River Gorge and the Fayette County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I think that being able to celebrate after school and the start of the summer and just bringing the community together really provides a space for enjoyment and really feeling a part of the community,” Generation New River Gorge Chapter President Olivia Morris said.  “Our mountains can kind of keep us separated sometimes but being able to bring everybody together at a free event has been really fun.”

The Generation New River Gorge and Visit Fayetteville both have Facebook pages where you can keep up with their free events all summer:

https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv/

https://www.facebook.com/GenNRG/

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

