Fayette County Park Hosts Water Battle

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Fayette County Park hosted a free water battle today. People of all ages were encouraged to attend this event at the park where they could use water guns and super soakers for some fun in the sun.

It was hosted by Generation New River Gorge and the Fayette County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I think that being able to celebrate after school and the start of the summer and just bringing the community together really provides a space for enjoyment and really feeling a part of the community,” Generation New River Gorge Chapter President Olivia Morris said. “Our mountains can kind of keep us separated sometimes but being able to bring everybody together at a free event has been really fun.”

The Generation New River Gorge and Visit Fayetteville both have Facebook pages where you can keep up with their free events all summer:

https://www.facebook.com/visitfayettevillewv/

https://www.facebook.com/GenNRG/