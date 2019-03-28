EducationLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fayette County Parents Register Kids for Kindergarten
By Kassie SimmonsMar 27, 2019, 20:21 pm
6
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – If you plan on sending your child to kindergarten at Fayette County schools next year, hopefully you didn’t miss one of the registration events on Friday.
There are six elementary schools in the county that will stay open for kids to attend next fall. Ansted Elementary School expects to again have two full classrooms in Kindergarten.
It was an exciting day for parents, as signing the papers is an important milestone in their child’s life. Kids seemed just as excited as they thought about heading to school next fall.
“Most are excited and most loved to see the hangings on the wall,” said Ansted Elementary School principal Marchelle Bowling. “I think they’re all very excited to be a part of a school setting and just to see everything in action.”
If you didn’t get the chance to register your child on Friday, you can still register before the end of the school year. For more information, contact your local elementary school.
