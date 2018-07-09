Fayette County Parents Charged With Child Neglect Where Two Small Kids Were In Reach Of Uncapped Needle

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – Two parents are in jail after officers found an uncapped needle with residue on it.

On Friday, July 6, 2018, at around 6:30 pm, Montgomery Police officers initiated a traffic stop due to a flat tire and an unsecured load in the bed of the truck. Officers noticed the driver, James Moschino Jr., Emily Davis was in the passenger seat and two small children under 10 years of age were in the back seat of the truck with no child restraints or booster seats. Officers searched the vehicle and found an uncapped needle with a clear liquid substances contained inside; a silver spoon containing a white residue which out of exited utterance Mr. Moschino stated could possibly be “Subutex”. A pipe used for smoking containing an unknown residue inside.

Mr. Moschino and Ms. Davis were supposed to be watching the small children, the youngest fell face first and hit head. CPS and an ambulance was called to the scene.

Moschino is facing charged of defective equipment, secure load, child neglect creating risk of injury.

Davis is facing charges of child neglect creating risk of injury.

Both are in jail under no bond.