Fayette County mine has closed, leaving miners without work

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 19, 2019, 09:31 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County has closed, leaving miners without work.

Murray Maple Coal has announced it has closed the plant in Powellton due to depressed coal markets.

The company released the following statement:

“Murray Maple Eagle Coal, LLC (“Murray Maple Eagle”) has temporarily idled its operations, including the Maple Eagle No. 1 Mine, The Sycamore Surface Mine, and the Maple Eagle Preparation Plant located near Powellton, WV, effective September 19, 2019, due to recent severely depressed coal markets and a huge price drop this week. Our employees have been notified of the temporary closure, and no other information is available at this time.”

Stay with WOAY NEWS for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

