Fayette County Man Will Serve 15 Days In Jail After Pleading Guilty To Animal Cruelty

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 22, 2019, 11:39 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man pleads guilty to animal cruelty, will serve 15 days in jail.

Walker Leon Keller, 63, of Kincaid, pled guilty to one count of animal cruelty for an incident that happened back in September of 2018.

Court documents state that Deputies responded to a complaint of Keller abusing his dog.  Keller admitted he kicked the dog and the dog suffered a busted upper lip.  Witnesses say he held the dog by a chain kicking it and while the dog was laying on the ground he stomped on the dogs head.

Keller will serve 15 days in jail and have to pay a 300 dollar fine.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

