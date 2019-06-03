Fayette County Man Wanted On Multiple Outstanding Warrants Is Arrested

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident in.

Larry W. Cales, 40 of Meadow Bridge, was apprehended this morning by Deputies on multiple outstanding warrants issued through Fayette County. Cales had felony warrants for Burglary stemming from a May 27th complaint on Sewell Creek Road, as well as Trespassing charges from a May 12th incident also on Sewell Creek Road. Cales also had pending warrants obtained by the Rainelle detachment of the WVSP regarding the theft of utility complaint filed by the town of Meadow Bridge on March 20th.

Cales was able to post the $21,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C. Pierson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.