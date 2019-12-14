Fayette County man shot in the head and killed over a generator

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County man was shot and killed over a generator on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill on Thursday, Nov. 12.

“Yesterday, Thursday we received a call through the 911 center of an altercation and a person being shot,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Robert Jefferies who was seen fleeing on foot the night of the shooting turned himself into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department around 12 pm on Friday.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a man who is now identified now as the victim Michael Johns, 50 years old of Page. He received a gunshot wound to his head area. At first residents in the home said that it was accidental and that Robert Jefferies was the person that we needed to speak to,” explained Fridley.

After Jefferies talked to police it was revealed that Jefferies was Johns’ cousin in law and got into a heated argument over a generator and fatally shot Johns in the head.

“My heart goes out to his mother, she’s a lovely person, she’s in another state. But I always got along real well with her. he got a sister in North Carolina, this is her only brother so that’s not an easy thing for her,” said the victim’s grandmother.

At this time, Jefferies has been charged with First Degree Murder. Jeffries is being held without bond and now awaits court proceedings.