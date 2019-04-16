Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Man Sentenced To Prison For Distribution Of Fentanyl

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 16, 2019, 15:44 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 16, 2019, the defendant Harold aka “Bubby” L. Blake, IV. was sentenced to not less than one nor more than 15 years in prison for the distribution of Fentanyl.

On February 27, 2019, Harold aka “Bubby”  L. Blake, IV pled guilty to delivery of Fentanyl under an Indictment handed down by the January 2019 Grand Jury.  Blake was arrested during the major drug bust that occurred in Fayette County back in September of 2018. 

This crime was investigated by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth K. Campbell.

Tyler Barker

