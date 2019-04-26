Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Neglect And Suboxone

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 26, 2019, 12:40 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is sentenced to prison for delivery of suboxone and child neglect.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 26, 2019, Jackie L. Simms, Jr. was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in prison for the felony offense of delivery of Suboxone and fined the sum of $1,000.00.

He was also sentenced to not less than one nor more than five years in prison for the felony offense of Child Neglect creating the risk of injury and fined $1,000.00.

These sentences will run consecutive to one another.

This crime was investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Tyler Barker

