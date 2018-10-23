Fayette County Man Sentenced To Prison For Attempted Murder & Robbery

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been sentenced to prison for attempted robbery and attempted murder.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on October 23, 2018, Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. sentenced Brian S. Willis of Victor to thirty (30) years for attempted robbery and 3-15 years for attempted murder.

On October 29, 2017, Willis attempted to rob Jeffery Mellich at gunpoint at his home on Hopewell Road, Victor. On November 19, 2017, Willis opened fire on Rodney Rose’s vehicle on River Road in Ansted. Rose sustained permanent injuries to his face and body. Willis entered guilty pleas to both crimes on September 10, 2018.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by Jennifer D. Crane, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

————————–

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 – ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian Willis overnight for shooting another man in Ansted last night.

Deputies say Willis shot Rodney Ray Rose multiple times, including in the face. He was flown by helicopter to CAMC and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Rose was able to drive himself to the Shell Station in Anstead. He told deputies before he was flown to Charleston that Willis shot him. Willis was arrested at his home a short time later.

We’re continuing to follow this story today and will have more here online and on-air at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers assisted by the Detective Bureau.

————————–

OCTOBER 31, 2017 – VICTOR, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery in the Hopewell area in Victor, WV. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this ongoing investigation:

At approximately 6:05 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2017, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a brandishing that had just occurred in the area of 503 Hopewell Road in Victor, WV., Upon arrival at the scene Deputies found that the victim, age 45, had been held at gunpoint by a subject in his driveway, who was demanding drugs. A man who was accompanying the subject searched the victim for a weapon. After failing to obtain anything from the victim, the suspects then fled the area.