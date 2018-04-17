Fayette County Man Sentenced For Animal Abuse

Update: (4/17/18) – FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been sentenced after he allegedly abused 13 pit bulls last year.

William Kincaid was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation. He will also no longer be allowed to own dogs for the rest of his life and must donate 50 pounds of food a month to the animal shelter for the next 24 months.

Last May, deputies found found 13 pit bulls at Kincaid’s home. Three had injuries consistent with being involved in dogfights, five were fastened to heavy metal stakes with heavy metal chains in the yard.

Kincaid entered a guilty plea in January to misdemeanor animal cruelty for the second time, a misdemeanor for having a dog within five years of being convicted of other animal cruelty charges, and failure to register a dog or kennel.

Original Story: (1/31/18)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – As part of a plea agreement, William H. Kincaid, III pleaded guilty this morning to abusing a number of pit bulls investigators believed were used for fighting.

Kincaid lives on Prudence Road in the Hilltop area of Fayette County. On May 5, 2017, both a sheriff’s deputy and an animal control office went to his house on a report of alleged animal cruelty.

When they got there, they found 13 pit bulls (9 adults and 4 puppies,) as well as another dog in the garage adjacent to Kincaid’s house. The deputy and the animal control officer say three of the dogs had injuries consistent with having been in recent dog fights. Five of the pit bulls were in the woods fastened to heavy metal stakes with heavy log chains.

Kincaid pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty for the second time, a misdemeanor for having a dog within five years of being convicted for other animal cruelty charges, failure to register a dog or kennel.

Judge John Hatcher will sentence Kincaid in mid-March.

