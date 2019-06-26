Fayette County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Fayette County man who sold heroin to an informant and possessed heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine pled guilty to federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jason Dean Treadway, 37, of Fayetteville, entered a guilty plea to distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force (CWVDTF).

“Heroin. Fentanyl. Meth. Guns,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Treadway’s residence was a regular drug den. Our drug task forces do phenomenal work in ridding our communities of dangerous drug dealers like Treadway.”

On January 14, 2019, Treadway sold heroin to an informant at his Deepwater Mountain Road residence in Fayetteville. On January 15, 2019, members of the CWVDTF executed a search warrant at the residence and seized 446 grams of methamphetamine, 89.59 grams of heroin, 90.82 grams of fentanyl, and three handguns. Treadway’s girlfriend, Jessica Hall, 29, was also charged with distribution of heroin and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. She pled guilty in May 2019 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of heroin and fentanyl. Treadway faces 5 years to 60 years when he is sentence on October 3, 2019. Hall faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on September 11, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearing.